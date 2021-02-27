Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev give a suggestion to end farmers’ protests

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has proposed a suggestion to end the protest by farmers. Baba Ramdev has appealed to the union government to suspend the new farm laws for a duration of three years. He said that he only want peace between the farmers and the union government. He said this while attending a private function at Haryana.

Ramdev has also appealed to the farmers that they should sit with the government and discuss the policies of interest of the farmers and the country.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws – Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.