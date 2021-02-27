‘You’re a moron’; woman forwards ex-boyfriend’s messages on Capitol riot to FBI

It has been more than a month since supporters of ex-US President Donald Trump stormed the sacred Capitol Hill building. What they did is just unthinkable. From vandalizing public property to putting the lives at risk, the rioters ruined peace.

The ‘patriots’ thought that they serving the nation but in real, the damage they did to the country cannot be listed. And here is one such patriot named Richard Michetti. No one knew about him until his ex-girlfriend forwarded his messages to FBI.

The woman in question went to the FBI and became a witness as she reported about her now ex-boyfriend who was present at the Capitol Hill. “If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron. This is our country. Do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything?” this was what he texted her. He further talked on about how he and the ones at the Capitol Hill are ‘patriots’. He said that the vote was fraudulent.

Woman turned up at the FBI the very next day. She submitted all the photos and texts Michetti sent to her while he was at Capitol Hill. Following which he was turned in for knowing entering a restricted building, violent entry, and disorderly conduct.