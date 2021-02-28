Coalition forces destroys missile launched by Houthi militants targeting Riyadh

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting the Saudi Arabia capital city Riyadh. The Arab coalition forces fighting the Iran backed Houthi militia has also destroyed 6 explosive-laden drones targeting southern Saudi cities.

On Saturday, the Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait city, southwest of Saudi Arabia. On Friday also the Houthi militants in Yemen has launched drones targeting Saudi Arabia. Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the Houthi militants against the Saudi Arabia, including a drone attack on Abha airport .

“The Houthi attack is linked to the dictates of Iran’s generals. Iran’s generals control the militias in occupied Sana’a. The coalition has the capabilities to deal with threats that target civilians. Considering that they are a “red line if they are exposed to any harm,” said Brigadier Turki Al Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition forces. “Our defenses have so far intercepted 526 drones and 346 ballistic missiles, and no country in the world has been able to intercept this number of ballistic missiles and drones”, he added.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.