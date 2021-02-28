COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3254 people in Kerala today. The disease was reported in Kozhikode 387, Kottayam 363, Malappuram 354, Ernakulam 352, Kollam 315, Pathanamthitta 266, Alappuzha 247, Thrissur 201, Kannur 181, Thiruvananthapuram 160, Kasaragod 123, Idukki 118, Wayanad 99 and Palakkad 88 districts.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 94 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 62,769 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 5.18%. A total of 1,14,76,284 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.