Fuel prices for March announced in a gulf country

A gulf country has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of March. Oman has announced the fuel prices. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman has announced the prices.

The price for M 91 petrol and M 95 petrol has remained unchanged. But the price of diesel has been increased by 13 baisa per liter.

Also Read: Fuel prices for the month of March announced

“Fuel prices have been approved for the next month of March 2021”, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

As per the new price list, M 91 petrol is priced at at 200 baisa per litre. M 95 petrol is priced at 214 baisa per litre. Diesel is priced at 222 baisa per litre. Diesel was priced at 209 baisa per litre in February.