India extends ban on flights services to this gulf country

India has extended the travel suspension to a gulf country. India has extended the ban on commercial flights services to Kuwait. The ban has been extended till March 31. But cargo and chartered flights will continue to operate regularly as per agreements between both countries.

India and Kuwait has signed an agreement allowing for chartered flights to operate for domestic workers looking to travel back to Kuwait.

Earlier, the civil aviation authority in India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of international flight services till March 31. The ban was supposed to end on February 28 but the DGCA extended it for a month.

Currently, all non-Kuwaitis are barred from entering Kuwait completely until further notice.