Sexual assault; dramatic events followed by the removal of TN spl DGP

THE SEXUAL assault complaint filed by an IPS officer has led the Tamil Nadu government to remove a Special DGP from his post. The action taken by the government has capped a series of dramatic events across 24 hours.

On February 22 afternoon, just the day after incident, the complainant reached Chennai and lodged a complaint with DGP J K Tripathy and the Home Department. Considering the complaint, the state government removed Rajesh Das from the powerful post of Special DGP (Law and Order) and put him on “compulsory wait”. On the very same day, the Home Department appointed a six-member committee to probe the allegations.

“Nothing has been proved so far. A probe is on” Chief Minister E K Palaniswami said. The accused Das said that the complaint was “politically motivated”. “Don’t you know that it was a false complaint, that it was political? Why don’t you wait till the outcome of the inquiry? Don’t you know that you are not supposed to write about this case?” he asked.

Many IPS officers have also appealed to the Tamil Nadu IPS Officers Association to recommend the suspension of Das, Kannan and the senior officer who allegedly tried to help the Special DGP. A statement from the IPS association said it stands in solidarity against any harassment at the workplace. “We request the inquiry committee to do justice by a free, fair and expeditious inquiry with sensitivity involved,” the association said.