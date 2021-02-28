Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust fundraising campaign crosses Rs 2,100 crore mark

On the 44-day of the fundraising campaign of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the total donations received from the devotees across the nation for the building of a temple of Lord Ram in the holy city of Ayodhya have surpassed a whopping Rs 2,100 crore. This was stated by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth trust.

The fundraising for the construction of the temple started on January 15 at the behest of the VHP. Now, 42 days later, it has raised Rs 2,100 crore, the treasurer said. But donations are likely to be even higher because checks are still left to be accounted for, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction of the temple on August 5 last year.