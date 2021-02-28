State government extends lockdown till March 31

Another state in the country has decided to extend the lockdown. Tamil Nadu state government has decided this. The state government took this decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu has extended the existing state-wide lockdown till March 31.

Earlier, Maharashtra and Gujarat has have extended the lockdown in some districts. Maharashtra has extended the lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur cities. Restrictions were also imposed for the weekend in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal.

The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in four major cities Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot by another 15 days, the curfew was supposed to end on February 28.