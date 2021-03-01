Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, on Monday has launched its new domestic flight services connecting Bilaspur with Delhi via Jabalpur and Prayagraj. The new service has been launched under the UDAN scheme of union government.

Two 72-seaters aircraft of Alliance Air, a regional subsidiary of Air India, will be operated four days a week on the Bilaspur route.

Till now 54 airports have been upgraded and air-service has commenced in 311 routes under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. By the scheme, the union government aims to upgrade 100 airports and award air-service on 1,000 routes under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).