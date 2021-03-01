Commodity market: Gold prices rises marginally

The price of yellow metal – gold- has surged marginally in the commodity market. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 34,440 higher by Rs.280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4305 up by Rs. 35. On Saturday the price was Rs. 34,160 per 8 gram.

In the national capital, the cost of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs. 4,493, after a fall of Re 1 from the earlier rate of R.s 4,494. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood at Rs. 44,930 after witnessing a decline of Rs. 10 from Rs. 44,940. The rate of 24-carat gold also plunged and reached at Rs. 45,930 per 10 gram, falling by Rs. 10.

In the international market, the rate of gold increased by 0.79 percent to USD 1,749.30 per ounce. In the last 30 days, the performance of gold has declined by 5.35 percent which is equivalent to USD 98.80.