COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases reduces to 1000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1938 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 380, Malappuram 241, Ernakulam 240, Kannur 198, Alappuzha 137, Kollam 128, Thiruvananthapuram 118, Thrissur 107, Kottayam 103, Kasaragod 71, Pathanamthitta 62, Wayanad 62, Palakkad 56 and Idukki 35.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 94 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

45,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 4.21%. A total of 1,15,22,279 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.