Parineeti Chopra reveals her first Bollywood crush

Actress Parineeti Chopra has won the hearts of the audience with her notable roles in Bollywood. The actress’s latest film ‘The Girl on the Train’ has been released on Netflix. In an interview with Netflix as part of the film’s promotion, Parineeti spoke openly about some of her life. Parineeti says that his first crush was Saif Ali Khan. Parineeti says nothing has gone on dating yet and her first kiss was at the age of eighteen.

Earlier, the actress had spoken about obesity, which sparked a discussion on social media. Parineeti says she was overweight and not healthy at the time. The actor said that many of the films of that time are still scary and that she realizes that she could have erased the time when she was overweight. Today she cares more about her health and life. Parineeti said that she was often emotionally exhausted during her obesity. “Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter,” said the actress.“They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences.,” she added.