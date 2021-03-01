“Replacement for TikTok” ; Facebook launches BARS app for rappers

Facebook has developed a related application like TikTok named BARS for rappers. The app is solely made for forbidding rappers to give them a platform where they can perform their rap videos. The app has been generated by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) and RD Team.

Hip-Hop songwriter and the Community Manager of BARS app DJ Iyer announced in a blog post, “I know an introduction to high-priced recording studios and production facilities can be restricted for striving rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic closed down active performances where we often produce and distribute our work. So, along with a crowd of enthusiastic rappers, we’ve been creating BARS: a place for striving rappers to create and share their creation.”

Presently, the BARS app is open for only a small crowd of iOS users in the United States of America. Though, interested users can register up for the waitlist in the app. As the TikTok app got forbidden in India last year, the BARS app may become a choice for TikTok in India. It is a different thing that the BARS app concentrates on music content, rather than on lip-sing or acting.