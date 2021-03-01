Royal Enfield meteor 350 wins Indian motorcycle of the year 2021 title

The Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350, which went on sale in November last year, has received another boost. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has won the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2021 (IMOTY 2021) award. The Royal Enfield Meteror 350 won the title by beating the other vehicles, Bajaj Dominator 250, Hero Glamor 125, Hero Passion Pro, Hero Extreme 160R, Honda Hornet 2.0, husqvarna vitpilen 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, KTM 250 Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure.

The meteor came to replace the Thunderbird 350, the stylish cruiser bike in the Royal Enfield line. The Meteor Fireball is currently priced at Rs 1,78,744, the Stellar at Rs 1,84,377, and the Supernova at Rs 1,93,656, up from last month’s. Although the successor to the Thunderbird, the Meteor 350 is a new bike with a new platform and a new engine. The Meteor 350 is a 349cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. The engine is air-cooled, producing 20.2 hp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. And the Royal Enfield 2-valve head incorporates an oil circuit to allow the engine to cool faster.