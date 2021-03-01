Smuggled gold worth Rs.50 lakh seized at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIR) has seized smuggled gold weighing one kilogram worth Rs. 50 lakh from a passenger at the Coimbatore international Airport. This was confirmed by Jayachandran, Assistant commissioner air intelligence unit in Coimbatore International Airport.

The AIU officials at the Coimbatore International Airport has intercepted a passenger after getting doubt. The passenger who arrived at the airport in a Air Arabia flight on Monday was trying to go out of the arrival hall after passing through the green channel.

The officials searched his baggage in the presence two witnesses and recovered one kg of gold bar worth Rs.50 lakh which was concealed in side the baggage . The officials had arrested the passenger who is a native of Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.