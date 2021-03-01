Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices had settled higher. The benchmark indices rebounded as the government revelaed that India has exited the recession. BSE Sensex ended 750 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 49,850. NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 232 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 14,762.

Also Read: Indian rupee slumps against US dollar

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange, barring the index of PSU Banks, ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,949 shares ended higher while 1,120 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Grasim Industries, UPL, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Divi’s Labs. Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the market.