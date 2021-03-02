COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2938 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 354, Malappuram 344, Kozhikode 334, Ernakulam 306, Kollam 271, Pathanamthitta 238, Kannur 225, Kottayam 217, Thiruvananthapuram 190, Alappuzha 161, Palakkad 99, Kasaragod 80, Idukki 62 and Wayanad 57.

One person from South Africa was confirmed to have Covid-19 within the last 24 hours. No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 95 people who have recently come from these countries. Of these, 82 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

68,094 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 4.31%. A total of 1,15,90,373 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.