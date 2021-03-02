Defense Minister Rajnath Singh receives Covid vaccine

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has received the Covid vaccine. The minister received the vaccine at the RR Hospital in Delhi. After the vaccination, Rajnath Singh said that everyone should be vaccinated to make the country Covid free. He also praises the scientists and doctors in India who have developed the vaccine in such a short period of time.

Rajnath Singh also demanded that all those who are eligible should be vaccinated when they reach their stage. The second phase of vaccination in the country started yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Health Minister Harsha Vardhan, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad received the first dose of vaccine as part of the second phase of vaccination.