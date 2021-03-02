“It’s time to pay up” ; Search engine giant Google announcing an agreement

Publishers of newspapers and dot-coms world over heave a sigh of relief despite the losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown with the search engine giant Google announcing an agreement with news publishers in Australia to pay for sharing their news content. The tech giant Facebook has also struck an agreement with the Australian government to pay for sharing news content that appears on its site.

The agreements came after a long standoff between the digital platforms and the Australian government which has proposed a law that requires them to pay for news content. Initially, both Google and Facebook stood firm against the proposed law and even threatened to make their service unavailable in Australia. Knowing well that if the law is enacted without amendments, the media companies will have more bargaining power over the value of their news content, Facebook andGoogle came back to the negotiation.

And with several amendments to the bill and concessions, the tech giants decided to strike a deal with

the media companies. In the wake of the deal in Australia, the Indian Newspapers Society has written a letter to Google urging “properly share advertising revenues” for content published by newspapers. Publishers across the world have been raising the issue of fair payment for content and of proper sharing of advertising revenue with Google that has been sharing news content generated by newspapers for years without paying while publishers

employ journalists, spending considerable amounts.