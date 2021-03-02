The Ministry of Health has so far given about 1.5 crore doses of the Covid vaccine… Read more!!!

New Delhi: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that about 1.5 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been distributed in the country so far. He told a news conference that more than 1.48 crore doses had been given by one o’clock on Tuesday afternoon.

2.08 lakh vaccine doses were given to people over 60 years of age and those between the ages of 45 and 59 with other diseases. Although the number of active cases in the country is increasing, the figures are not a cause for concern. He added that the number of people recovering from the disease was very high.

He added that a central team has been sent to Tamil Nadu and Punjab to monitor the situation in Haryana. The registration, which started through the Vaccination Cowin platform, is getting a very good response. More than 50 lakh people have registered within two days. Registration started on Monday. He pointed out that the registration was done through the Cowin portal developed by the government for Covid vaccination.

Meanwhile, Justice Commission member VK Paul urged the people to be extra vigilant in congested areas as vaccination activities continue. Do not be alarmed. He warned that large crowds, banquets and weddings should be avoided as they could lead to the spread of serious diseases.