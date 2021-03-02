Two new criminal charges against ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aug San Suu Kyi

The ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is hit with two new criminal charges.

Since being detained on February 1, Suu Kyi has not been seen in public. Her court appearance came as demonstrators marched across the country defying an escalation of deadly force by the junta. At least 18 people were killed as troops and police fired at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar.

State broadcaster MRTV said that on late Monday more than 1,300 people were arrested and eleven killed. It added that the security forces are not directed to use live rounds against protesters.

Suu Kyi, 75, was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year’s election. Her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said that she has been accused of breaching communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest.

“We cannot say for sure how many more cases Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period,” he told. Suu Kyi has been kept under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw. A committee of deposed lawmakers from her party said that due to the “atrocities and acts of terrorism of the military the streets and communities across Myanmar have become battlefields.”