Woman raped in Aligarh; Tumult in House over crimes against dalit women

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly unruly scenes over the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Aligarh district. BSP Legislature Party Leader Lalji Verma alleged that girls particularly those belonging to the Dalit community, are facing atrocities in the state and demanded a debate over the issue.

On behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that an FIR had been registered in the case. He said that five teams have also been appointed to track down the culprit. BSP members walked out of the House alleging women were not safe in the state and said that an immediate action should be taken against culprits.

“While “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan is being raised, and the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) praises his government for law and order, the fact remains that women are not safe in the state. In a recent example from Aligarh, the way a 16 to 17-year-old Dalit girl has been raped and murdered, such atrocities are increasing and especially against girls from the Dalit community,” Verma said.

As a response, Khanna told that the incident was unfortunate. He added that the government stood with the victim’s family. He said an FIR has been registered in the case under section 5/6 of POCSO Act and under sections 302 and 376 of Indian Penal Code.