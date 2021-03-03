The Centre has given permission to hospitals to make the Covid vaccine available 24 hours a day….

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to speed up the Covid vaccination drive. As part of this, the Union Ministry of Health has given permission to hospitals across the country to make the vaccine available 24 hours a day. Health Minister Harsha Vardhan made the announcement on Twitter. ‘The government is removing time restrictions to speed up vaccination. Citizens of the country can be vaccinated with Covid vaccine 24 hours a day for their convenience ‘- the Health Minister tweeted in Hindi.

The second phase of vaccination began in the country on Monday. The central government has lifted the time restrictions within days. The second phase of vaccination is given to people over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age with other diseases. The goal is to vaccinate one million people in the second phase. According to the government, 1.56 crore people in the country have already been vaccinated with Covid vaccine.