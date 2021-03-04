‘ Be alert’: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat issues an advisory to the Indian forces

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has issued an advisory for Indian armed forces. Gen Bipin Rawat has said that the Indian forces are facing multiple threats from China and Pakistan and they must be alert to face any situation. He said this while giving a keynote address during a national webinar on “Transformation: Imperatives for Indian Armed Forces” organised by the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad.

“Some important steps that we need to take, include– defining the national security strategy, higher defence strategic guidance, structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations.. New tools and tactics can be employed to connect rapidly to an audience like never before. Information is indeed more democratized today. India needs to take adapt its defence strategies accordingly,” Gen Bipin Rawat said.

“Since independence, the Indian military has grown from a small force with limited warfare capabilities into a large and modern fighting machine. The organisational structure for conventional wars or limited conflicts under nuclear over rank already exists, but they need to be re-modelled, re-equipped and re-oriented to conduct joint battles in digitized battlespace to have necessary flexibility for other types of operations,” he said.

“We must prepare for threats for military primary arising from China and Pakistan. In the future, China will continue to assert itself seeking to establish dominance in states surrounding India and the Indian Ocean region,” he added.