COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2616 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 345, Kollam 258, Thrissur 248, Ernakulam 228, Kottayam 224, Alappuzha 223, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Kannur 204, Malappuram 171, Pathanamthitta 126, Kasaragod 121, Wayanad 89, Palakkad 81 and Idukki 76.

No one from the UK has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 99 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (1). Of these, 83 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

In the last 24 hours, 63,041 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 4.15%. A total of 1,17,13,060 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.