Covid-19 Update: 475 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

475 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours along with 318 recoveries. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 418 contacts of active cases and 57 travel related. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health in the country.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 165,546. The total recoveries has reached at 155,070. The death toll is firm at 260.

At present there are 10216 active cases in the country. There are 92 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 763. 13 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 111 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11,221 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6901 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,563,932 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.