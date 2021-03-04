India to ensure Covid-19 vaccine supply in Syria

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said that India continues to stand with the people of Syria in the grave hour of need. He was speaking at the UN General Assembly high-level panel on the human rights situation in Syria on Tuesday. He said India is ready to work with the United Nations and its agencies to ensure the doses are delivered to people of Syria facing “dire” situation compounded by the pandemic, winterisation, and food insecurity. The medicines would be delivered under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

India provided Rs 87 crore in financial assistance to Syria. Last July, more than 10 metric tonnes of medicine supplies have been delivered to help Syria cope with the pandemic. More than 2000 MT of food supplies were also delivered to Syria.

Under its initiative Vaccine Maitri, India had provided critical medicines, diagnostic kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment to more than 150 countries. India’s efforts and contribution towards providing critical supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines around the world are being highly praised.