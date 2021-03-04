Indian Army provides special combat training to Turkmenistan Army. Military training is based on the friendly relations between the two countries. The Indian Army announced this on Twitter. The military has also shared footage of this.

The Turkmenistan Special Forces are trained at the Indian Army Special Forces Training School. SFTS is based in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Army provides Combat Free Call training to the troops. The first phase of skydiving training was held at SFTS last month. It was attended by 16 Special Task Force officers from India and Turkmenistan. Next August, the Indian Army’s Special Forces will visit Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

