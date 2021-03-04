Maharashtra government official requests to tie horse on collectorate campus

Maharashtra: District collector of Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra State received an unusual request from an employee on Wednesday. Satish Deshmukh, Assistant Auditor in the Employment Guarantee Scheme department in Nanded district collector’s office requested the collector to let him tie a horse on Collectorate Campus.

Satish Deshmukh pointed out in his request that he wanted to purchase a horse to reach the office daily as he cannot use a two-wheeler because of some spinal problem. In his letter to Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, he wrote that “I have some issue in my spinal cord due to which I cannot use a two-wheeler to reach the office. I have decided to buy a horse for coming to the office in time. I request you that I will be allowed to tie a horse on the premises of the collectorate.”

Pradeep Kulkarni, the Nanded resident deputy collector, sought a medical opinion of orthopedic experts on Satish Deshmukh’s request. The Dean of Nanded-based Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College replied that a person may receive jerks while riding a horse which could aggravate the spinal problem.