Meet the Pakistani teenager Dananeer Mobeen ,trending in India.

A short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram has become the toast of two nations. The video films her friends enjoying by the roadside.

Moving the camera around, Dananeer Mobeen gesticulates and tell in Urdu, “This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place. The English word “party” is pronounced as “pawri” as a jibe at Asians who adopt Western accent. It became immensely viral in both India and Pakistan with top trending hashtags on social media devoted to #Pawri Ho Rahi He.Top celebrities like Ranveer Singh,Deepika Padukone,Shahid Kapoor joined the bandwagon and posted videos celebrating the trend.

Meanwhile the Indian Army and The Delhi commission for women too joined in the act. Amul,the iconic brand known for it’s creative and quirky advertisement campaigns posted a caption“this is our pav-tea” version.

Dananeer Mobeen hopes the video and it’s viral nature could bring close the two countries engaged in bitter rivalry since the Independence.She is also getting numerous endorsement and various movie offers.She has earned a whooping 1.2 Million followers on Instagram.