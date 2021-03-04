Mocked for looks; Vietnamese man undergoes plastic surgery

Are you bothered about your looks? Is it something to be concerned about? We say that external appearance is not what define us but in contrast, we always admire beauty before anything. And yes, this world is a little more fair for those with glamour. Here is what a 26-year-old Vietnamese man did to change his looks.

?? Quy?n, the man who was mocked for his looks in a job interview has claimed to have underwent nine plastic surgeries after the incident. He has also shared photos of after and before surgeries. Social media users were left shocked after ?? posted his before and after looks on TikTok. He looked a different person.

?? claimed that he underwent cosmetic surgeries after he was laughed at for his unattractive looks by the interviewer when he was trying to get a job. But people seem a little sceptical over his before and after photos.

?? currently works as a make-up artist in Saigon. He told his followers that he spent an estimated 400 million dong (Rs 12.7 lakh) on nine major plastic surgeries. The surgeries include rhinoplasty, chin implants, porcelain veneers, lip reshaping, double eyelid surgery and lip implants. He funded surgeries from his own savings.

“The first time I came home after plastic surgery, my parents did not recognise me. I expected as much, but I still could not hold back my tears,” he said. ?? also opened up that he regrets of undergoing cosmetic procedures.