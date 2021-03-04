Model with protruding cheeks looks different in pre-surgery pics; take a look

Anastasia Pokreshchuk, Ukrainian model who claims to have the world’s biggest cheeks has shared throwback pictures showing how she looked before doing various face-altering cosmetic surgeries. She is famous for her protruding cheeks and enlarged lips.

Anastasia spent the last six years transforming her appearance. She has spent over ? 1.5 lakh to get a unique look. She has gained more than 2 lakh followers in Instagram by sharing photos of her body modifications. She has coloured her hair pink. She wears contact lenses and goes for heavy makeup. The throwback pictures shared by the model are widely discussed now.

“Transformation – 26 and 32. Who will you choose?” Anastasia wrote while sharing before and after pics. Her pre-surgery pics showed her with having brunette hair, no facial fillers and minimal makeup. This was really shocking for her followers. The post has garnered more than 22,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments.

Many commented that she looked entirely different from what she looks now. Many came up with comments saying that they loved her old look. “I understand that they look weird for other people but I don’t mind” she replied.