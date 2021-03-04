‘On May 3, the state will have a BJP Chief Minister’: Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP from Bangalore Tejasvi Surya claimed that the party will more than 200 seats in West Bengal and on May 3 the state will have a BJP Chief Minister. The BJP leader said this while addressing a BJP rally in the poul-bound state.

“BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s days as a chief minister are numbered. On the 3rd of May, West Bengal will have a BJP chief minister,” said Surya. “This is the legacy of the communists which Mamata Banerjee has carried forward but there will be no more bloodshed and political murder politics in West Bengal because BJP will have its chief minister,” he added.

The assembly election in West Bengal will be conducted in 8 phases. The assembly polls will be held between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will be on May 2.