Rs 1,71,000 crore high speed bullet train project; Survey launched in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A survey has been launched for the Rs 1,71,000 crore Varanasi-Delhi high-speed bullet train project. The survey is being conducted on the Manduadih-Prayagraj Expressway. The survey started from Bhadohi and is progressing under the leadership of High-Speed ??Rail Corporation of India Limited. The main thing is to check whether the movement of the bullet train through the track is smooth.

After the survey, the report will be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Railways. The Varanasi-Delhi project is the second fastest bullet train project in the country. The 800 km bullet train project will connect Mathura, Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayag Raj, and Bhadohi. The Metro Rail project, which will start construction in 2026, will be completed by 2030.