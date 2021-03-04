Tata Motors launched its updated ‘Tata Tiago XTA’: Know the price and features

India’s popular automobile brand, Tata Motors has launched of its updated ‘Tata Tiago XTA’ in India. Tata Tiago XTA is powered by 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This 1,199 cc motor develops a maximum power output of 85 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with 113 Nm at 3,300 rpm. The transmission on this new variant is the five-speed AMT. The car is also available with three other variants: XZA, XZA+, and XZA+ dual tone.

The hatchback is featured with 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a rear wiper and defogger, fog lamps, power folding wing mirrors, height adjustable driver seat, Automatic Climate Control, 15-inch Alloy Wheels, and a digital instrument cluster.

The popular hatchback has been introduced at a starting price of Rs.5.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).