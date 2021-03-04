Three Tunnels to connect Parliament building with offices of Prime minister, Vice president and MPs

Three underground tunnels are linking the new PM residence, Vice-President’s house, and the chambers of MPs to the new Parliament building. Thus the VIP movement would be removed from the commotion around the Parliament and would ensure free movement as when motorcades move in and out of the Parliament complex. Thus the VIP passages being underground could ease the congestion around.

The proposed PM House and PM office will come up on the South Block side, the VP’s residence on the North Block side. The chambers for the MP’s will come upon the current location of the Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans. The tunnels would not be extensive and would be restricted to just a single lane as it is intended for only exclusive persons. It was concluded that a tunnel linking the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament isn’t needed. The President’s visits to the Parliament are restricted and usually known before-hand.

The foundation stone for the new building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December. “The new building will be witness to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” Modi had said during the stone laying. In January, the Supreme Court allowed the government to proceed with the project, rejecting petitions claiming the violation of land and environment rules in the project.