Two more arrested in the Hathras case ;Main accused still absconding…

Two more accused have been arrested in the Hathras case in U.P. The father was shot dead in Hatras after he tried defending his daughter against a group of eve-teasers. The accused Gaurav Sharma had already in jail in 2018 in a sexual assault case and was out on bail. the accused, Gaurav Sharma, threatened the girl’s family to withdraw the case.

The accused who is an active member of the Samajwadi Party has killed the girl’s father and was arrested for the same. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two more accused in the Hathras murder case, taking the total number of arrests to three. In a press release, the police said the two people arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Rohitash Sharma and Nikhil Sharma. Both of them are residents of Naujarpur village. The victim’s daughter demands justice.

Read more; “Good News” ; Popular Singer Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy!!!

The girl stated her father had registered a complaint against one Gaurav Sharma in 2018 on charges of molestation. Annoyed by this, Gaurav Sharma and six others on Monday evening shot her father after a dispute over the matter, she claimed. Police said the daughters of the victim had wnt to a temple on Monday where Gaurav Sharma’s wife and aunt had also come. Since there was bad blood between the two families, they started fighting over the event at the temple.” Accused and the man [deceased] soon arrived at the temple and had an argument,” the police added. The man was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries.