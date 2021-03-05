‘Arrogance of power has made union government ‘blind and deaf’: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that the union government has become ‘blind and deaf’ due to the arrogance of power. The SP leader said this while addressing a ”Kisan Mahapanchayat” organised by Samajwadi Party at Tappal in support of the ongoing protest by farmers.

“More than 200 farmers have lost their lives during the agitation but the Modi government is still treating them as if they are enemies at the borders of the country and building barriers,” Akhilesh Yadav said. “The government is oblivious to the fact that these humble farmers have the power to remove arrogant rulers from the seat of power,” he added.

“The present government is destroying the basic structure which has been built assiduously over the decades to protect the genuine interests of farmers through the provision of minimum support price and ”mandi” networks,” he said.