COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 2000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2776 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 358, Malappuram 298, Ernakulam 291, Thrissur 283, Kollam 232, Alappuzha 207, Thiruvananthapuram 190, Kottayam 185, Pathanamthitta 183, Kannur 175, Kasaragod 125, Idukki 93, Palakkad 89 and Wayanad 67 districts were affected today.

No one from the UK has confirmed covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 99 people from the UK (98) and South Africa (1). Of these, 83 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

66,103 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 4.20%. A total of 1,17,79,163 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.