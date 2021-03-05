Covid-19 Update: 3072 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 3072 new coronavirus cases along with 2026 recoveries and 10 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 405,277. The overall recoveries now stand at 389,304. The death toll mounted to 1296. At present there are 14,677 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 242,742 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now 31.7 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

In the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah declared that wedding and event halls in the emirate would continue to remain closed until April 8, 2021.