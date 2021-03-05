Covid-19 Update: 469 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 469 new coronavirus cases along with 337 recoveries and 1 new death were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 405 contacts of active cases and +64 travel related.

Thus the total number of cases confirmed has surged to 166,015 . The total recoveries mounted to 155,407. The death toll has reached at 261.

At present there are 10347 active cases in the country. There are 90 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 728. 9 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 109 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 11472 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5036 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1568,968 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.