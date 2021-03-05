Eat chocolate and earn money; Leading chocolate company offers job

Leading chocolate company ‘Seed and Bean’ has come up with a way to make money by eating chocolate. The name of the job is ‘Chocolate Tester’. The job is to taste and gives an opinion on the chocolates made by the company, to learn about the new flavors that can be tried with chocolate, and to inform the company about them.

With more than half of the world’s jobs due to Covid and the subsequent lockdown, the company and Chocolate Tester have been providing the ‘work from home’ facility during this time. The chocolate tester will have to try absolutely rare flavors like lavender. Go to the Sainsbury’s store / online store and buy a bar of chocolate from the company. Buy Mandarin & Ginger 72% Dark Chocolate, Lavender 72% Dark Chocolate or Coconut, and Raspberry 66% Dark Chocolate. After consuming it, write a review of not more than 150 words and send it along with the application form given on the company’s website.