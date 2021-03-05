“India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan”: Ministry of External Affairs

The union government on Friday made it clear that the country wants normal relationships with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. This was confirmed by the external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

“India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. We have consistently maintained that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully. Our position on key issues remains unchanged,” said Anurag Srivastava.

Earlier in last month , the Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to strictly observe all their ceasefire agreements. The decision was taken in a hotline discussion between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.