India successfully conducts flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of its solid fuel-ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system. The missile was test fired at the Chandipur test range in Odisha on Friday.

“All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected (during the flight test). During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number (speed) for Ramjet operation”, said a statement issued by DRDO.

DRDO successfully conducted flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) Technology today at around 1030 hrs from ITR Chandipur. All the subsystems including the ground booster motor performed as per expectation. #AtmaNirbharBharat@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/japob7kI8t — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 5, 2021

The SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world. Earlier in last month, the indigenously-designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully launched by the DRDO.