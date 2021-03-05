DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

India successfully conducts flight test of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet missile

Mar 5, 2021, 06:05 pm IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of its solid fuel-ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile propulsion system. The missile was test fired at the Chandipur test range in Odisha on Friday.

“All the subsystems, including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected (during the flight test). During the test, air launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number (speed) for Ramjet operation”, said a statement issued by DRDO.

The SFDR missile propulsion technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world. Earlier in last month, the indigenously-designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully launched by the DRDO.

