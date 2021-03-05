Inoculation drive; Around 11 lakh doses administered on March 4

The government’s decision to administer COVID-19 vaccine from private hospitals have helped the nation boost the vaccine drive. The union ministry of health and family welfare in its order asked states and UTs to utilise 100 per cent capacities of private hospitals functioning as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs).

Data shows that, 10.93 lakh vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries till 7 pm on March 4 and while close to 10 lakhs were given on Wednesday. And this implies that the inoculation drive has seen a jump of around 5 lakh doses per day.

As per the reports, 68,38,077 health care workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 HCWs have taken the second dose. Besides this, 60,22,136 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose and 54,177 FLWs the second dose. The Centre stated that 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also received the first dose of the vaccine.

India’s coronavirus vaccination drive ramped up after when the government allowed private hospitals not under AB-PMJAY, CGHS and State Insurance Schemes also to be used as CVCs.