Minneapolis police trial; Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

George Floyd, a name which sparked protests in American streets. No one with humanity can forget how Floyd was brutally killed on road. Prosecution has now come up with new inference putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee on the Black man’s neck at about nine minutes.

It was recorded as 8 minutes, 46 seconds in an initial criminal complaint ” a figure that became symbolic to many in the weeks after Floyd’s death ” before a math error was corrected to make it 7:46. But the camera video given as proof makes it at least nine minutes.

One former prosecutor opined that it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case. At the same time, a support group for victims of police violence says the discrepancies won’t have any impact.

“He was obviously on there enough time to think about what he was doing. He heard the man pleading that he couldn’t breathe. If it was two minutes or if it was five minutes or if it was 10 minutes, he was fully aware. Once he said, I cannot breathe. He was supposed to remove his knee” said Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

Floyd died on May 25. He was handcuffed and was pleading that he couldn’t breathe. But Chauvin turned a deaf ear and kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until Floyd breathed his last. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers “Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao” are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter and are scheduled for trial in August.