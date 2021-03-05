No money; Pakistan waiting for free Covid vaccine, otherwise acquired defense….

Islamabad: Pakistan is hoping for a free Covid vaccine from friendly countries like China. Therefore, Pakistan has decided not to buy the vaccine for the time being and will instead acquire the acquired immunity. Pakistan has registered for sinopharm from China, Oxford’s Astra Zeneca vaccine, and Russia’s Sputnik V.

The Pakistani government has no plans to buy Covid vaccine soon. Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, the national health secretary, said he hoped the situation would be addressed through acquired immunity and covid vaccines donated by other countries.

Acquired immunity is achieved when 70 to 90 percent of the population is immune to infectious diseases.

A single dose of Chinese vaccine costs about $13. That is why we are waiting for the vaccine to be donated by other countries, ”said Executive Director, National Institute of Health.

Sinopharm, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, has announced that it will provide 10 million doses. 5 lakh doses have been delivered to Pakistan. Pakistan plans to vaccinate 70 million people this year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also providing Pakistan with 16 million free doses of India-made Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.