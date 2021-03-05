Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, one of the most important annual awards in the field of energy. The award is presented by Cambridge Energy Research Associates. The award ceremony was held at a virtual event. The Prime Minister presented the award to all Indians for their commitment to energy conservation and the environment. Receiving the award, he said that the award is dedicated to the great heritage of our land that has guided the conservation of the environment.

Modi said the use of LED bulbs could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 38 million tonnes, adding that by 2024, 5,000 compressed biogas plants would be installed to turn waste into wealth. The world is beginning to focus on fitness and health. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. The Prime Minister said that India will be the catalyst for this global change through our spices and ayurvedic products.