Relatives barge into house and gangrape widow in front of her 13-year-old-son

In a shocking incident, two relatives allegedly gang-raped a 30-year-old widow in front of her minor son in Jamui district of Bihar. Reportedly, both the accused fled from the spot after the incident.

The widow lives within the jurisdiction of Chakai police station along with her younger son, who is around 13 years old. Her elder son, aged 16 years, works in Surat. She claimed that her cousin sister’s husband, identified as Sukhdev Yadav, and his brother-in-law, identified as Mahendra Yadav, barged into her house and then gangraped her in the presence of her son. The minor son took her to the police station for lodging a complaint against the accused.

Police said that the woman had only complained that she was beaten by the two Sukhdev and his brother-in-law. But when her statement was recorded, she accused the duo of sexually assaulting her.

“Her statement would be merged with the original FIR registered with the Chakai police station for thrashing. Her medical examination has been conducted and a report is awaited,” a police officer said. Further probe is in progress.